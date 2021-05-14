Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suresh Kumar Krishnan

Daily UI #002

Suresh Kumar Krishnan
Suresh Kumar Krishnan
  • Save
Daily UI #002 dailyuichallenge dailyui app ux branding uxdesign uidesign uiux ui
Download color palette

Hello All ! Thanks for visiting my work.
This is my first UI design and I've put all my effort in this. I referred Anastasia Lapikova's work to get a clear cut idea. Kindly provide your valuable feedback for a learner!

Anastasia Lapikova's work: https://dribbble.com/shots/10709887-Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout

Have a great day :)

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Suresh Kumar Krishnan
Suresh Kumar Krishnan

More by Suresh Kumar Krishnan

View profile
    • Like