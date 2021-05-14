Hello All ! Thanks for visiting my work.

This is my first UI design and I've put all my effort in this. I referred Anastasia Lapikova's work to get a clear cut idea. Kindly provide your valuable feedback for a learner!

Anastasia Lapikova's work: https://dribbble.com/shots/10709887-Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout

Have a great day :)