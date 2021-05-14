Jenn Frost

Hand Lettered Logo for Local Business

- [ ] Traci’s Logo Hand lettered logo for the cutest little local pet store. She wanted it to feel friendly and local and was partial to some swoopy fonts she had been using previously. Happy with how it turned out! 

