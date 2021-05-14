Employee duplicate system concept

Yiotis Alamanos

A digital employee system database for the construction industry, designed to keep details of your workforce and track their status as they clock in/out of sites digitally, using facial recognition.

The 'duplicate' components function is to flag up potential duplicated profiles either through a combination of biographic data and/or face recognition data points. This gives the admin user the initiative to inspect and resolve cases by editing and/or deleting relevant info and profiles.

