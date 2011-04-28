Chris Hönninger

Soundlife - Videoclip

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
Soundlife - Videoclip motion graphics video visual effects vfx gfx sound audio after effects trapcode particular physics time animation environment
Download color palette

A simulation of particles based on sound, physics-time-factor and noise. Heavily inspired by Mattias Peresini's latest presets.

Watch it HERE: http://vimeo.com/20026524 - and please, fullscreen!
Enjoy.

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like