Smart Knife & Dock

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lockable Chefs knife demonstrating a digital dock and interface. The safety feature prevents children and others coming to any harm when the knife is docked correctly.
The interface provides feedback as to when the knife needs to be sharpened & guides cutting techniques.
Part of a series of next generation kitchenware featuring smart products.