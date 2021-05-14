Design Moron

Smart Knife & Dock

Design Moron
Design Moron
  • Save
Smart Knife & Dock cinema4d photoshop interfacedesign smarthome productdesign
Smart Knife & Dock cinema4d photoshop interfacedesign smarthome productdesign
Download color palette
  1. 02.jpg
  2. 01.jpg

Lockable Chefs knife demonstrating a digital dock and interface. The safety feature prevents children and others coming to any harm when the knife is docked correctly.

The interface provides feedback as to when the knife needs to be sharpened & guides cutting techniques.

Part of a series of next generation kitchenware featuring smart products.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Design Moron
Design Moron
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Design Moron

View profile
    • Like