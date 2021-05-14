Legends Porcelain - Chinese Zodiac Edition

'The hand painted and digitally refined illustrations for a deck of cards arise from several sources of inspiration. With their sophisticated forms and their blue-white colouration, the graphics reference traditional Chinese ceramics. As to the motifs, the signs of the zodiac and the card faces also originate from China. The decorative, abstract patterns of the work, however, are reminiscent of modern Scandinavian design. By combining the different styles harmoniously, the drawings suggest a fusion of East and West.'