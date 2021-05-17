Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juliana Macena Architecture Symbol

Juliana Macena Architecture Symbol door window building identity perspective decoration vector symbol minimalist design logo branding home dream architecture arch construction
See the complete project and understand: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116671501/Juliana-Macena-Identidade-Visual

Creation of logo and brand identity for Juliana Macena, an architecture studio located in Brazil. The logo concept was inspired by the iconic shapes of the arched window, the nature and perspective of the buildings.

