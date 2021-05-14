Karnvir Yadav

Podcast mobile app

Karnvir Yadav
Karnvir Yadav
  • Save
Podcast mobile app design podcast app podcast welcome screen mobile app mobile ui product design concept
Download color palette

Hi guys, here's an exploration for a podcast mobile app design. Let us know what you think in the comment below.
______________________________________________________

Illustrations from Open Doodles by Pablo Stanley.
Download them from here: www.opendoodles.com
______________________________________________________

Ready to collaborate! Just shoot us an email at catdynasty.karnvir@gmail.com

Karnvir Yadav
Karnvir Yadav

More by Karnvir Yadav

View profile
    • Like