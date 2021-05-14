Team Stefansky

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble!
New design for our Israeli video production client. In design, I tried to evoke the feeling of something wrong. As if out of place. To achieve the maximum response to the site. Well, interactive elements in the form of a cylinder from random videos that can be moved to any part of the screen.
