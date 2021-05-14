Johny Sins

Caputo Flour Online - Buy Caputo Semolina Flour 1kg ; Vorrei Ltd

Johny Sins
Johny Sins
  • Save
Caputo Flour Online - Buy Caputo Semolina Flour 1kg ; Vorrei Ltd
Download color palette

Buy Caputo Flour Online in UK - Caputo's semolina re-ground ('rimacinata') durum wheat flour has been milled twice to produce a finer flour than most semolinas. Semolina flour is made from a rougher variety of wheat and has a distinctive yellow colour. Visit at https://www.vorrei.co.uk/products/caputo-semolina-flour-1kg

Posted on May 14, 2021
Johny Sins
Johny Sins

More by Johny Sins

View profile
    • Like