Parking Management System - Design Concept

An easy-to-use, user-friendly, innovative portal for true car lovers. Leobit’s parking assistant application simplifies the parking payment process and overall parking experience for the visitors of first-rate hotels, resorts, corporations, condos, office centers, shopping malls, and healthcare institutions all across the USA.

With the solution developed by Leobit, our customer received:

- a bluetooth-empowered door-opening proof of concept based on AI and ML technology solutions 📶

- complex solution for mobile phone movement direction 📲detection by multiple bluetooth devices interpolation

- real-time operations management (credit card payments 💳, electronic validations, reservations, and more)

Posted on May 14, 2021
