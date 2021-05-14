Parking Management System - Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
An easy-to-use, user-friendly, innovative portal for true car lovers. Leobit’s parking assistant application simplifies the parking payment process and overall parking experience for the visitors of first-rate hotels, resorts, corporations, condos, office centers, shopping malls, and healthcare institutions all across the USA.
With the solution developed by Leobit, our customer received:
- a bluetooth-empowered door-opening proof of concept based on AI and ML technology solutions 📶
- complex solution for mobile phone movement direction 📲detection by multiple bluetooth devices interpolation
- real-time operations management (credit card payments 💳, electronic validations, reservations, and more)
Hit "L" and feel free to share your thoughts!