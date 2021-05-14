Cosmetics Store App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys!

Check out our new shot — an app for ordering cosmetics 💄



1️⃣On the first screen, you see the product catalogue 📱

The user can:

🏄🏼‍♂️ surf it

🛒add items into the shopping basket

🔝see popular products and prices

2️⃣On the second screen, you see the detailed product description and the price 💵



We used the accent beige — the color of nature. 🟢The secondary color is green. It creates the cosy and natural vibe in the app enhancing the purchases.



Created by Tanya Shukina

