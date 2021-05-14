Purrweb UI

Cosmetics Store App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Cosmetics Store App products shopping catalog cream store marketplace ecommerce face care skin care cosmetics startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cosmetics Store App products shopping catalog cream store marketplace ecommerce face care skin care cosmetics startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cosmetics Store App products shopping catalog cream store marketplace ecommerce face care skin care cosmetics startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys!
Check out our new shot — an app for ordering cosmetics 💄

1️⃣On the first screen, you see the product catalogue 📱
The user can:
🏄🏼‍♂️ surf it
🛒add items into the shopping basket
🔝see popular products and prices
2️⃣On the second screen, you see the detailed product description and the price 💵

We used the accent beige — the color of nature. 🟢The secondary color is green. It creates the cosy and natural vibe in the app enhancing the purchases.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like