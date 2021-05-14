Cosmetics Store App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys!
Check out our new shot — an app for ordering cosmetics 💄
1️⃣On the first screen, you see the product catalogue 📱
The user can:
🏄🏼♂️ surf it
🛒add items into the shopping basket
🔝see popular products and prices
2️⃣On the second screen, you see the detailed product description and the price 💵
We used the accent beige — the color of nature. 🟢The secondary color is green. It creates the cosy and natural vibe in the app enhancing the purchases.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Tanya Shukina
