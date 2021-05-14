Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tavern

Tavern medieval tavern settlers strategy game game art low poly lowpolyart lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Let's try another cute little asset for a strategy game. I went for a tavern this time and tried to incorporate a barrel element into it. What do you think?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51246963

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
