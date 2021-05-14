Ricotta Salata | Where to Buy Ricotta Salata

Trending designs to inspire you
Buy Ricotta Salata Online - Where to Buy Ricotta Salata - Ricotta salata is a harder, saltier version of the soft Ricotta that we are familiar with. When the ricotta is aged for 10 days, pressed and salted it becomes harder and more crumbly. Our ricotta has also been smoked with beech wood until aromatic and dark. Perfect to grated on pasta or to be enjoyed by itself. Visit at https://vorrei.co.uk/products/aged-smoked-ricotta