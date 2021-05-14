Caciocavallo | Buy Caciocavallo | Caciocavallo Cheese

Buy Caciocavallo Online in UK - Caciocavallo is made from unpasteurized cow's milk and is a very well-known cheese in Southern Italy. Caciocavallo is made by stretching and forming curd by hand, a process known as pasta filata. Enjoy slices of Caciocavallo at the end of a meal, with fruit and red wine or grill and serve hot with Porcini mushrooms! Visit at https://www.vorrei.co.uk/products/caciocavallo-silano-dop