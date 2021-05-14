Hi there,

We’re excited to share how we helped one client increase technology adoption within their company. Check out the teaser of the video we created to educate and promote this data lake solution.

The client ⚒️

A leader in consumer financial services, bringing businesses the data solutions they need to better engage and strengthen relationships with consumers across many industries.

The challenge ❓

The client company recently adopted a technology to harmonize data from various touchpoints. The solution has high computing power, speed improvements to previous solutions, accelerated analytics, and agile development. The client wanted to sell the data lake as an internal product and to get more adoption within the company.

The solution 💡

To encourage more internal adoption of the new technology, and help bring the client company forward technologically, we created a video. It included testimonials from early adopters, listed the benefits of the tech in plain language, and used viewer-friendly animations.

The services 🔍

- Scripting

- Storyboarding

- Voice over

- Animations

