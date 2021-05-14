Johny Sins

Buy Organic Parmigiano Reggiano | Aged Parmigiano Reggiano

Johny Sins
Johny Sins
  • Save
Buy Organic Parmigiano Reggiano | Aged Parmigiano Reggiano vorrei ltd vorrei ltd italian food
Download color palette

Organic Parmigiano Reggiano - Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Online in UK. Winners of World Cheese Award 2019-20 for Parmigiano Reggiano Unpasteurised cow's milk Left to mature for 5 years, this Parmigiano has an even stronger and more decisive taste and amazing granular texture. An extended ageing process also increases the already impressive nutritional values of this cheese. Visit at https://www.vorrei.co.uk/products/organic-parmigiano-reggiano-60-months-1kg

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Johny Sins
Johny Sins

More by Johny Sins

View profile
    • Like