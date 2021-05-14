Buy Organic Parmigiano Reggiano | Aged Parmigiano Reggiano

Organic Parmigiano Reggiano - Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Online in UK. Winners of World Cheese Award 2019-20 for Parmigiano Reggiano Unpasteurised cow's milk Left to mature for 5 years, this Parmigiano has an even stronger and more decisive taste and amazing granular texture. An extended ageing process also increases the already impressive nutritional values of this cheese. Visit at https://www.vorrei.co.uk/products/organic-parmigiano-reggiano-60-months-1kg