TXT - App logo

Logo made for a fictional app.

The features of the app :
- Give and receive feedback on corporate projects
- Give and manage tasks received during discussions with coworkers

It was an interesting challenge to create something different than all the other message apps out there.

Any feedback is welcomed :)

If you are interested in collaboration :
contact@toroqo.fr

Posted on May 14, 2021
