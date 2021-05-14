TXT - App logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo made for a fictional app.
The features of the app :
- Give and receive feedback on corporate projects
- Give and manage tasks received during discussions with coworkers
It was an interesting challenge to create something different than all the other message apps out there.
Any feedback is welcomed :)
If you are interested in collaboration :
contact@toroqo.fr