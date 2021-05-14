Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabriel Alejandro Muñoz

Daily UI 001

First UI challenge from DailyUI, showing a basic SignUp page on mobile screens (smartphone and tablet). It was important to focus on basic design patters in order to reach an understandable and intuitive signup system.

Posted on May 14, 2021
