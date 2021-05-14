Johns Hopkins Lyme and Tick-borne Disease Dashboard

Tickborne diseases are on the rise. More people are getting sick, ticks are spreading to new geographic locations, and new tickborne pathogens and diseases are being discovered. We do not know the true burden of tickborne diseases, especially Lyme disease. Using health insurance claims data, CDC has estimated that around 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.

I had the pleasure to work on a project that is an initiative led by the Johns Hopkins Spatial Science for Public Health Center, in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Medicine Lyme Disease Research Center and the Johns Hopkins Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research and Education Institute.

My role was to design a website and a dashboard that aim is to make people aware of how many people in the United States suffer from Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases each year.

Interactive mapping dashboard brings together disease, environmental, social, and other geographic data and makes them available to visualize and download. The dashboard aims to track and contextualize the impact of tick-borne diseases while also highlighting data limitations and gaps in knowledge.

An important element of the website is a great and very valuable article that focuses on why geography and climate change are so important in the spread of Lyme disease and also why is so complicated.

You can visit the live website here:

https://www.hopkinslymetracker.org/