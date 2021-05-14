Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandi Hidayat

S - Snail

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat
  • Save
S - Snail designer identity logodesigner vector logos design logo challenge logo designer simple minimal logo mark nature slow snail
Download color palette

Would like to share with you the snails line logo. Simple and memorable. What are your thoughts on this?

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

Sandi Hidayat
Sandi Hidayat

More by Sandi Hidayat

View profile
    • Like