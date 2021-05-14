Jelle Boekhout

Post export NVIDEA

3d art nvidea treasure oil paint rembrandt 17th century 3d design
Found by a curious explorer, centuries ago.
Across seas and lands unknown.
This foreign golden treasure of an ancient realm has been brought back.
This work is based on Model 'Wolfcoins' by Sketchfab licensed Henry Boadle under CC BY 4.0. changes were made.

This work is based on Model 'Medieval Chest' by Sketchfab licensed AIV under CC BY 4.0. changes were made

NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
Posted on May 14, 2021
