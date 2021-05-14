Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year I was asked by 5x5 Agency to help redesign the website for the National Council for Adoption. It was truly an honor to work on this project, especially because last year we finalized the adoption of our own daughter. So this project was very dear to my heart. This is a quick overview of the homepage. You can checkout the finished site here: https://adoptioncouncil.org/. More to come.