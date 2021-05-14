Jon Dicus

NCFA

Jon Dicus
Jon Dicus
  • Save
NCFA nonprofit adoption ux web design website design ui
Download color palette

Last year I was asked by 5x5 Agency to help redesign the website for the National Council for Adoption. It was truly an honor to work on this project, especially because last year we finalized the adoption of our own daughter. So this project was very dear to my heart. This is a quick overview of the homepage. You can checkout the finished site here: https://adoptioncouncil.org/. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Jon Dicus
Jon Dicus

More by Jon Dicus

View profile
    • Like