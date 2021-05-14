The Different Looks of Daniel

Trending designs to inspire you
Daniel, Daniel, and some morefrom Daniel - our Customizable Stick Figure Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.
Daniel can walk, perform animations, change hair colors, outfits, accessories and more.
You can download Daniel at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/daniel-puppet/
Hope you like Daniel ❤!