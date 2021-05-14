Katia Stukota

The Different Looks of Daniel

The Different Looks of Daniel character art character illustration male character cartoon character male animated stick figure .ai cartoon vector puppets character design download motion capture animation character animation illustration character puppet character animator
Download color palette

Daniel, Daniel, and some morefrom Daniel - our Customizable Stick Figure Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Daniel can walk, perform animations, change hair colors, outfits, accessories and more.

You can download Daniel at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/daniel-puppet/

Hope you like Daniel ❤!

