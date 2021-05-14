Yana Averyanova

Credit Card Checkout #Daily UI 002

Yana Averyanova
Yana Averyanova
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout #Daily UI 002 checkout form checkout page checkout ui web design web design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Challenge 002 by Daily Ui here. This time the task was to create a credit card checkout.
I designed checkout pages for online retailer.
Hope you enjoy it. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Yana Averyanova
Yana Averyanova

More by Yana Averyanova

View profile
    • Like