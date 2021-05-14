mobile-calendar

Hi friends!

I like the works @Jesutomiwa and I decided to repeat one of them

************

Press "L" to like ❤️ and leave your valuable feedback. Don't forget to follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a nice day!

***

Looking for UX / UI design? Learn more about my work

Subscribe to my Instagram: @Dashustik__

Email us for cooperation: darya.petrova.w@mail.ru