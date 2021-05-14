Oğuz Akdeniz

McDonalds Poster Design

Oğuz Akdeniz
Oğuz Akdeniz
  • Save
McDonalds Poster Design art graphic design vector illustrator illustration design branding
Download color palette

I created a poster design for the McDonalds brand adapted to the Avant Garde art movement.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Oğuz Akdeniz
Oğuz Akdeniz

More by Oğuz Akdeniz

View profile
    • Like