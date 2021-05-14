Infographic Resume Vol.1

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link : https://1.envato.market/jWeYeP
Professionally designed, easy-to-edit template package for the job seeker who wants to leave an unforgettable impression. Fast track your job search with a resume as professional, creative, and versatile as you are! Fully customizable in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign or in Microsoft Word. Unlimited edits for use again and again!
Feautures:
Single Page Resume Template
Infographic Style
Photoshop, Indesign and Microsoft Word Version
Indesign CS4 (or Later Versions) Compatible
Matching Cover Letter Included
300 Dpi > Print Ready
CMYK Color Space
Free Fonts Used
A4 ISO Version: 210×297 mm + Bleed
US Letter Version: 8.5×11 in + Bleed
Free Fonts Used:
Oswald: Download
Open Sans: Download
Package Content:
Single Page Resume Template (Psd + Docx + Indd + Idml)
Cover Letter Template (Psd + Docx + Indd + Idml)
50+ Social Media Icons
Help Guide (Pdf)
Requirements:
You can choose how to edit this Resume Template:
using Microsoft Word (2010 or later)
using Adobe InDesign (CS4 or later)
using Adobe Photoshop (CS4 or later)
Don’t you have Microsoft Word or the right Adobe software? Don’t worry! Download a free trial for both Mac and Windows here:
Microsoft Word: http://products.office.com/en-us/try
Adobe InDesign: http://www.adobe.com/downloads.html