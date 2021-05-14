Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

Infographic Resume Vol.1

Infographic Resume Vol.1 coverletter cv design profile cv template photoshop template clean resume template resume template
Download Link : https://1.envato.market/jWeYeP

Professionally designed, easy-to-edit template package for the job seeker who wants to leave an unforgettable impression. Fast track your job search with a resume as professional, creative, and versatile as you are! Fully customizable in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign or in Microsoft Word. Unlimited edits for use again and again!
Feautures:
Single Page Resume Template
Infographic Style
Photoshop, Indesign and Microsoft Word Version
Indesign CS4 (or Later Versions) Compatible
Matching Cover Letter Included
300 Dpi > Print Ready
CMYK Color Space
Free Fonts Used
A4 ISO Version: 210×297 mm + Bleed
US Letter Version: 8.5×11 in + Bleed
Free Fonts Used:
Oswald: Download
Open Sans: Download
Package Content:
Single Page Resume Template (Psd + Docx + Indd + Idml)
Cover Letter Template (Psd + Docx + Indd + Idml)
50+ Social Media Icons
Help Guide (Pdf)
Requirements:
You can choose how to edit this Resume Template:

using Microsoft Word (2010 or later)
using Adobe InDesign (CS4 or later)
using Adobe Photoshop (CS4 or later)
Don’t you have Microsoft Word or the right Adobe software? Don’t worry! Download a free trial for both Mac and Windows here:

Microsoft Word: http://products.office.com/en-us/try
Adobe InDesign: http://www.adobe.com/downloads.html

