Here is our recent exploration UI/UX design for Dating Mobile App - Find the love of your life!
The aforementioned app offers users create a profile and the opportunity to meet people similar to you. It's come up with a safe and exclusive space where you will feel comfortable meeting and interacting with other matches who are like you.
Besides that, users can create a group that will have access to the most exclusive social. In addition, app members can attend nearby events to enjoy life to be better and more prosperous!
What do you think about this dating app design? Feel free to leave your feedback! :)
We are available for new projects. Send your inquiry here: https://www.prismetric.com/request-quote/
Just drop us a mail: biz@prismetric.com