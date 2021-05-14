Farnoosh

Raha Innovation_Logo Design

Farnoosh
Farnoosh
  • Save
Raha Innovation_Logo Design concept logo concept creative logo dribbble best shot best logo r logo coreldraw adobe illustrator cc logo designer graphic art branding brand package design package packaging logo design logotype logo
Download color palette

This complex is a knowledge-based company that operates in the fields of skin and hair health, production of beauty care products, export and import.

Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v

Farnoosh
Farnoosh

More by Farnoosh

View profile
    • Like