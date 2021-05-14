David Ristevski

ПАПАЈА = Papaya

David Ristevski
David Ristevski
  • Save
ПАПАЈА = Papaya cyrillic cyrilic lettering fruits green orange fruit papaya drawing vector illustration
Download color palette

ПАПАЈА = Papaya, (Carica papaya), also called papaw or pawpaw, succulent fruit of a large plant of the family Caricaceae. Though its origin is rather obscure, the papaya may represent the fusion of two or more species of Carica native to Mexico and Central America.

David Ristevski
David Ristevski

More by David Ristevski

View profile
    • Like