Hamed Bahadori

Spotify Redesign

Hamed Bahadori
Hamed Bahadori
  • Save
Spotify Redesign music app spotify music app design ui
Download color palette

Have a good day everybody😉👌

Here is my new redesign shot for Spotify.

Hope you enjoyed it!💙

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Hamed Bahadori
Hamed Bahadori

More by Hamed Bahadori

View profile
    • Like