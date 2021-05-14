Alice Pompei

Graphic identity for a fashion brand

Project for a fashion brand specialized in embroideries.
The goal was to play on the word Pompei (aka the town destroyed by an eruption in 79 ad), without being too obvious. We decided to work with a silhouette inspired by one of the famous plasters

