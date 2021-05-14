Olga Davydova

Junilane Road Play Mat fragment

Junilane Road Play Mat fragment fire station sea icon design tree illustration art beach lighthouse buildings toy rug landscape road play mat
A fragment of a big 200x200cm play mat I designed recently for Belgium based brand for Kids called Junilane. I just love creating cool things for kids and babies as these little humans are very important clients for me :)

