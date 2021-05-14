Emilia Hebian

Web UI exploration 6-10

Web UI exploration 6-10
I've made this web page to understand better the CSS grid. The work presented is just conceptual and all the images presented in this project are intellectual property of they owners.

The CSS grid layout tutorial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moBhzSC455o&list=PLgLXI2DwoX9s58UYvllHg2HiWhJT37e6e&index=8

Posted on May 14, 2021
