Yinzerui

XIAO XINGYUAN IP_ANT STARS

Yinzerui
Yinzerui
  • Save
XIAO XINGYUAN IP_ANT STARS illustration ui ux design
Download color palette

XiaoxingYuan is the guardian and companion mascot of every wish. The lovely TA will surprise users with kind words, rich and vivid expressions and dynamic✨😊
Please check it out here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119470079/Ant-Star-Wish

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Yinzerui
Yinzerui

More by Yinzerui

View profile
    • Like