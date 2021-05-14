Alice Pompei

Sticker for a fashion brand

Alice Pompei
Alice Pompei
  • Save
Sticker for a fashion brand photoshop illustrator logo vector illustration design branding
Download color palette

Project for a leather goods brand who asked for a business card/sticker

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Alice Pompei
Alice Pompei

More by Alice Pompei

View profile
    • Like