TrainedIn Web Application

Our client's product is “TrainedIn”, a web based platform for connecting training providers with consumers interested in enrolling into courses or applying for teaching jobs. In the never-ending search for new skills and knowledge, our client envisioned making an all-encompassing corpus of training related jobs and courses, designed to satisfy everyone's wishes.

TrainedIn web app is made for any Training company and trainers wishing to sell on-line, but also on-site courses, as well as freelance trainers who are interested in applying for one of the positions as a teacher of a course. The consumers can freely browse through the whole website to find the course which suits them best, and after finding the best fit for them open an account to be able to apply.

