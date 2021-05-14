Bartek Kasprzyk

Health App

Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
  • Save
Health App website web design web ux ui minimal flat design app
Download color palette

An application for patients and clients of medical facilities enabling the administration of medical data, acting as a data repository connected to a medical facility and performing tests using wireless medical devices that connect directly to the application via mobile device.

This version is dedicated to desktop and larger screen users. I designed two versions dedicated to larger screens - native for mobile devices and the web.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
Full-time UI designer. Let's execute your ideas.

More by Bartek Kasprzyk

View profile
    • Like