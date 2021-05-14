Leader Board - Runners' Challenge

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Designed this module focusing on hierarchy of text and elements. Top 3 ranks are sticky and the rest scrollable to one who is last. A user can filter to see result for another period of time. New users can join this challenge by hitting the button "Join Now".