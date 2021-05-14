Carlo Baltero

Cero customs

Cero customs
Did a logo for a new hobby - (Cero Customs) Where I do custom action figures in 1/12 scale.

And since it's heavy on using my hands (sculpting and painting) I figured what more imagery is best fit than a wolf/dog shadow play we used to do back when we're kids - an ode to my childlike heart too.

Posted on May 14, 2021
