Magento 2 Sequel Logistics by Meetanshi facilitates integration of Sequel API with Magento 2 store for delivering healthcare and high monetary products via Sequel logistics service.

Sequel Logistics is a supply chain management company. It offers services for critical logistics all over the globe and manages a network which is secure and equipped with modern technologies.

The company being the most reputed in the field of logistics for healthcare and high monetary products, Meetanshi has developed Magento 2 Sequel Logistics extension that integrates Sequel shipping method in your Magento 2 Store.

The extension ensures security in delivering highly valuable items like gems, jewellery, diamonds or healthcare items such as medical equipment, samples and many more.

Another added benefit is that it allows the customers to track their parcel using the tracking ID provided in the email. Thus, this helps in increasing the trust and improves the shipping experience of the store.

Features of Magento 2 Sequel Logistic Extension:

• Integrates Sequel shipping service in your Magento 2 Store.

• Backend option to set a title for a custom shipping method.

• Backend option to set method name for the shipping method

• Backend option to set shipping rate to charge on orders.

• Use Sequel API URL, Sequel Token, and Sequel Address ID to integrate Sequel Logistics with Magento 2

• Option to select countries to enable shipping per product for.

• Option to allow only the admin to view the Sequel shipping method.

• Option to show the Sequel shipping method charged on order either on cart page or checkout page, in the frontend.

• Facilitates the customers to check the Sequel Logistics shipping details in their “My Account” section.

• Allows the admin to check customer’s Sequel Logistics shipping details in the sales order view section.

• Allows the admin to use the Sequel Logistics shipping carrier at the time of creating the shipment. It can be done by entering a title and a tracking number. After submitting it, the tracking number is auto-updated and can be viewed at Sales > Order > Shipment > Shipment View.

• Shipment Email sent to the customers consists of Sequel tracking URL and docket/training number.

