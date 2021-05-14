UppLabs

Spec&Mortar - commercial real estate online service

UppLabs’s team is excited to share our next project! 😎

Spec and Mortar was developed for providing commercial real estate online services, namely renting offices, warehouses, co-working spaces, and various premises for business needs.

The service provides posting rent ads, real estate rent search, listings, ordering tours, and leaving feedback. Being a color of stability and reliability, that is essential for Real-Estate, blue color perfectly fits this project.

