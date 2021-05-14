Spec&Mortar - commercial real estate online service

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers!
UppLabs’s team is excited to share our next project! 😎
Spec and Mortar was developed for providing commercial real estate online services, namely renting offices, warehouses, co-working spaces, and various premises for business needs.
The service provides posting rent ads, real estate rent search, listings, ordering tours, and leaving feedback. Being a color of stability and reliability, that is essential for Real-Estate, blue color perfectly fits this project.
p.s. Don’t forget to vote for this design – this action also makes you a better person! :)
p.p.s. Visit our website to learn more about UppLabs’ cases: https://upplabs.com/portfolio/
Will be waiting for your feedback and follow! 💛