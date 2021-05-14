🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Male Maldives is the capital city and the main land of the Maldives. The city is one of the most densely populated places in the world with a population of 133,412 citizens and estimated 50,000 workers in an area of 1.92 square. Male is geographically located in the southern edge of North Male’ Atoll (Kaafu Atoll) next to the Maldives international Airport. Male Maldives is a great place to visit for short periods of time. It holds many important icons and sights of the country. Out of them one the most famous among the visitors are: (Old Friday mosque, Stingray point, Fish -market, Artificial beach, Victory monument, Male Square, Museum, Souvenir Street etc...). The Streets are very small and busy during peak hours. For more detail, you can check it: Capital Male City Maldives