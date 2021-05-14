Logo Challenge DAY #2

HELLO DRIBBLE!

It is my 2d day of 100 days challenge. Today I tried to create a logo using Art Brush Lettering. As you can see it is a letter F which is doubled and reflected. Also it reminds a letter T from my surname Strelets. Finally, I can introduce you my personal logo which is outstanding, creative and fascinating, especially to me!

Look forward to seeing feedbacks!

Instagram @vika.strelets