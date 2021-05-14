Max Hodlevskyi

Мавка / Mavka

Мавка / Mavka green forest typoghraphy type calligraphy lettering cyrillic wordmark logotype vector adobe illustrator
In Ukraine, we don't say «dryad», we say «mavka», and I think that's beautiful!

Mavka is a type of female spirit in Ukrainian mythology. She is a long-haired figure, sometimes naked, who may be dangerous to young men.

Slovopys Project
www.hodlevskyi.com/projects/slovopys

