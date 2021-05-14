Grzegorz Motławski

TYKR third logo concept

TYKR third logo concept investing data education software technology tech saas b2b gradient abstract icon symbol monogram branding logofolio logomark logo design logotype logo
Third logo concept for TYKR

TYKR is a (SaaS) stock screener and education platform focused on (long-term) value investing.

If you want to work with me, just tell me:
grzegorz.motlawski@gmail.com

