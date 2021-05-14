SHYLESH ---- alteregomailbox@gmail.com

Capleo Global Logo Animation

Capleo Global Logo Animation kochi bangalore motiongraphics logo designer animated logo logo animations globe abstract logo logodesign brand identity branding logo aftereffects logo animation
Capleo Global is a dedicated staffing and recruitment company that provides talents across the globe.

Concept:
The first letter of the company ( C ) forming from an abstract globe and stars ( Talent) coming out of it.

