Westway Dental Stationery | by xolve branding

Westway is a high-end international dental clinic located in Ha Do Complex, Ho Chi Minh City. The new dental clinic got its name from the target customers they serve: western tourists and expatriates. The founders have already been operating another successful dental clinic, Westway set their goal to be one of the top dental clinics in town. xolve was on board from the beginning to craft their visual identity.
The design team designed the logo around the concept of a circle, which represent the sun. As the saying goes, ‘the sun sets in the west. In Latin, the sun is called Occident, mean the west as well. The design is also constructed based on the round shape of the compass with the letter ‘W’ placed in the West position.
full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/west-way-dental-clinic/