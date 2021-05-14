Educational game concept 🤓

Hello guys!

This is a design exploration of a gaming app for kids. Thanks to this app they can get achievement along the way, they can work on their character to level up - new clothes, shoes, etc.

Used resources 📚

3D character is from Characterz 3D library

3D icons are from Iconz 3D library

If you are interested in more 3D libraries, check our WEBPAGE

