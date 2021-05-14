Educational game concept 🤓

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!
This is a design exploration of a gaming app for kids. Thanks to this app they can get achievement along the way, they can work on their character to level up - new clothes, shoes, etc.
Used resources 📚
3D character is from Characterz 3D library
3D icons are from Iconz 3D library
If you are interested in more 3D libraries, check our WEBPAGE
You can follow us on our INSTAGRAM